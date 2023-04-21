News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
16 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
59 minutes ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
2 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
2 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
3 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

Two charged after police discover 700 cannabis plants in Rushden industrial estate raid

The pair have been remanded in custody

By Sam Wildman
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:38 BST

Two men have been remanded in custody after 700 cannabis plants were found in a raid in Rushden.

Police made the discovery, potentially worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, when they executed a warrant at a commercial unit on the Sanders Lodge Industrial Estate on Wednesday (April 19).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taulla Lamkaj, 28, and Gani Kaseja, 27, both of no fixed address, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) after being charged with the production of a class B drug.

File imageFile image
File image
Most Popular

The pair were remanded in custody until June 1, when they are due to appear before Northampton Crown Court.

Detective Constable Chris Mann, of the North Local Policing Area CID, said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for the force and we will continue to work with our community partners to act on information in order to disrupt such activities and address the issues affecting our local communities.”