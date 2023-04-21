Two charged after police discover 700 cannabis plants in Rushden industrial estate raid

Two men have been remanded in custody after 700 cannabis plants were found in a raid in Rushden.

Police made the discovery, potentially worth hundreds of thousands of pounds, when they executed a warrant at a commercial unit on the Sanders Lodge Industrial Estate on Wednesday (April 19).

Taulla Lamkaj, 28, and Gani Kaseja, 27, both of no fixed address, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) after being charged with the production of a class B drug.

File image

The pair were remanded in custody until June 1, when they are due to appear before Northampton Crown Court.