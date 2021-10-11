Two charged after knives found in Wellingborough stop and search

Police made arrests yesterday

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 11th October 2021, 1:22 pm
Police found these knives. Credit: Northants Police

Two Wellingborough men have been charged with possessing a knife after a stop and search in the town yesterday (Sunday).

Officers were in Croyland Road at about 12.30pm when they stopped two men and searched them under police powers.

They found two knives, each with a serrated blade, and the two men were arrested.

Today a police spokesman said two men have been charged with possessing a knife in a public place over the incident.

They are Patrick Michael Clinton, 24, of Mannock Road, Wellingborough, and Mantas Ragaliauskas, 18, of Henshaw Road, Wellingborough.

Both will appear at court at a later date.