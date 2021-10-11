Two charged after knives found in Wellingborough stop and search

Police found these knives. Credit: Northants Police

Two Wellingborough men have been charged with possessing a knife after a stop and search in the town yesterday (Sunday).

Officers were in Croyland Road at about 12.30pm when they stopped two men and searched them under police powers.

They found two knives, each with a serrated blade, and the two men were arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today a police spokesman said two men have been charged with possessing a knife in a public place over the incident.

They are Patrick Michael Clinton, 24, of Mannock Road, Wellingborough, and Mantas Ragaliauskas, 18, of Henshaw Road, Wellingborough.