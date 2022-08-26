Two charged after car stolen in Corby and used in Rothwell burglary
They will appear at court today
Two men have been charged after a car was stolen in Corby and then used in a burglary on the A14 at Rothwell.
Jake Mark Anthony Smith, 23, of Ramsden Road, London, and Alfie Bassett, 24, of Blackshaw Road, London, are both accused of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated burglary, going equipped for burglary and two counts of possession of a bladed article.
The charges relate to incidents in the early hours of Thursday (August 24).
A car was stolen from Arkwright Road, Corby, and used in a commercial burglary at the A14 Rothwell Services.
Smith and Bassett will both appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (August 26).