Two charged after car stolen in Corby and used in Rothwell burglary

They will appear at court today

By Sam Wildman
Friday, 26th August 2022, 2:16 pm

Two men have been charged after a car was stolen in Corby and then used in a burglary on the A14 at Rothwell.

Jake Mark Anthony Smith, 23, of Ramsden Road, London, and Alfie Bassett, 24, of Blackshaw Road, London, are both accused of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated burglary, going equipped for burglary and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

The charges relate to incidents in the early hours of Thursday (August 24).

A car was stolen from Arkwright Road, Corby, and used in a commercial burglary at the A14 Rothwell Services.

Smith and Bassett will both appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (August 26).