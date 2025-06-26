Two boys injured after assault in Burton Latimer park
The incident happened in the park next to Welland Court on Saturday, May 31, between 9pm and 9.30pm, when four boys attacked two boys after they refused to give them their ball.
A force spokesman said: “One of the victims sustained a black eye and broken glasses, while the second suffered bruising and a cut behind his ear which required medical attention.
"The suspects were four white boys, aged 15 to 17.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 25000322351 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.