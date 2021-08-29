Two boys arrested at Corby skate park after teens seen 'passing around' imitation gun

Police were called to the skate park just after 8pm yesterday (August 28). (File picture).

Two boys have been arrested after an incident at a Corby skate park where teenagers were seen 'passing around' an imitation gun.

Northamptonshire Police received a 999 call just after 8pm yesterday (August 28) reporting a number of teenage boys 'passing around what appeared to be a handgun' close to Danesholme Community Centre off Motala Close.

Firearms officers attended the nearby skate park, where two boys were arrested and a handgun-style BB weapon was recovered.

During the incident a number of children and young people at the skate park are thought to have had the BB gun pointed at them, according to officers.

The force later received a report that one 11-year-old boy had been struck by a BB pellet, sustaining a non-serious injury to his lower back.

Two 17-year-old boys from Corby were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and remain in police custody this morning (Sunday, August 29).

Detectives investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was threatened with the BB gun, or who witnessed the incident, or who has information about it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident number 21000501196.