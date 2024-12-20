Two arrests made in Northampton after alleged 'high value' shop theft at Rushden Lakes
The incident was called into police at around 7.50pm on Wednesday (December 18), as reports of a theft happening at a shop at Rushden Lakes.
In relation to the incident, a vehicle stop took place in Great Meadow Road, Northampton, shortly after 12.15am on Thursday (December 19), where two men were arrested. The passenger in the car tried to run away, however was tracked by Police Dog Peggy to his hiding place in a bush and then tried to fight with officers, according to the Northants Police Dog Section on X.
Following the stop, a 39-year-old Rothwell man was arrested on suspicion of theft and driving without insurance and a 30-year-old Kettering man was arrested on suspicion of theft, assault police, possession of cannabis, public order and possession of a bladed article.
Northamptonshire Police say enquiries are ongoing.