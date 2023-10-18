Two arrests in Corby as Northants Police highlights its work tackling lorry load theft during Safer Business Action Week
Retail crime doesn’t just mean shoplifting – lorry load theft also forms part of the picture.
As part of work to combat this issue, Northants Police makes regular patrols of key areas such as lorry parks, trucks stops and HGV services as well as laybys on the major road network.
The county force is highlighting its efforts in fighting this element of business crime as part of its participation in Safer Business Action Week (October 16 to October 22).
Chief Inspector Carl Wilson, the force’s retail crime lead, said: “Lorry load theft is a real issue for businesses and retailers, and is often carried out by organised crime gangs.
“The force works year-round to prevent this type of offending and bring those responsible to justice, and our message to criminals who may be tempted to attempt such offences on our patch is that we are ready and waiting to stop you.”
Recent results in this area include two arrests made in Corby earlier this week when the force received a report of a theft in progress from trailers at a business in Princewood Road.
Response officers immediately attended and a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal.
A Transit van was also seized. Both have been released on bail as enquiries continue.
Anyone with information about crime can make non-emergency reports, including of suspicious activity or circumstances, by calling 101.