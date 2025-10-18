Two arrested over Kettering A43 hit and run

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2025, 20:12 BST
A man and woman have been arrested following a fatal hit and run on the A43 Kettering northern bypass.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit tonight confirmed that they have made two arrests as part of their investigation into the incident.

The incident happened on the A43, between Rockingham Road and Junction 7 of the A14, between 7pm on Wednesday, October 15, and 6.50am on Thursday, (October 16) when a pedestrian - a man in his 40s - was killed as a result of a serious collision.

Northamptonshire Police were called about the incident at around 8am on October 16 by a member of the public who had seen a man lying in the undergrowth of the southbound carriageway.

File image of the A43 close to the spot where the indicent happened. Image: Google

An investigation was launched which led to the arrests of two people on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene - a 41-year-old woman who has been released with no further action, and a 42-year-old man who has been released on police bail pending further enquires.

Anyone with information about the collision who has not come forward is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000607632 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

