Two arrested and deadly knife seized during raid on Wellingborough drug dealing den

Officers seized this deadly knife during a raid on a suspected drug dealing den in Wellingborough on Thursday (November 4).

Police armed with Tasers arrested two men on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A narcotics during the swoop on an address off West Street.

One officer involved in the raid tweeted: "We seized a quantity of class A drugs and also this lethal weapon that was ready for use.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers recovered this knife during a drugs raid in Wellingborough on Thursday

"Neighbourhood Policing Teams are are tackling drug gangs relentlessly every day, to make your communities safer. It's another weapon off the streets."