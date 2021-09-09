Two arrested after police seize Desborough dogs over fears of 'neglect'

RSPCA called in to care for puppies while investigations continue

By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:55 pm

Police have released heartbreaking pictures of six dogs seized over fears of neglect at an address in Desborough.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police discovered the three adult dogs — two terriers and a Chihuahua — and three puppies during an unrelated enquiry.

They quickly consulted with RSPCA inspectors before taking the dogs away on welfare grounds.

Police found six dogs during an unrelated enquiry at the address in Desborough

A force spokesman said: "The dogs have been taken to a vet for treatment and will be cared for while the investigation continues.

"A 34-year-old woman and a man, 28, both from Desborough, were arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to animals and have been released on bail pending further investigation."

The dogs were taken to a vet and will be cared for as the investigation continues