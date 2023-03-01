Two arrested after large quantity of drugs found in car in Kettering
Officers stopped the vehicle on Sunday
By Sam Wildman
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:55pm
Two men were arrested after police found a large quantity of class A drugs when they stopped a car in Kettering.
Officers were in Highfield Road at about 7.15pm on Sunday (February 26) when they pulled over a black Vauxhall Corsa.
They discovered the drugs and cash, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.
Two 20-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and have since been released on bail.