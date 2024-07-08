Two arrested after Irthlingborough A6 motorist confronted and threatened with knife
The incident happened on the A6 Finedon Road on July 1, between 4.30pm and 5.45pm, when a man driving towards Irthlingborough town centre was confronted by a man on an electric motorcycle and the occupant of another car.
The victim was threatened with a knife and one of the offenders tried to get into his vehicle. The man was able to get away and nothing was stolen, a police spokesman said.
Two males, aged 17 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000388363 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”