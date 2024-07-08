Two arrested after Irthlingborough A6 motorist confronted and threatened with knife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have arrested two people over an incident which saw a motorist confronted and threatened with a knife.

The incident happened on the A6 Finedon Road on July 1, between 4.30pm and 5.45pm, when a man driving towards Irthlingborough town centre was confronted by a man on an electric motorcycle and the occupant of another car.

The victim was threatened with a knife and one of the offenders tried to get into his vehicle. The man was able to get away and nothing was stolen, a police spokesman said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two males, aged 17 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.