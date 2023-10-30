Two arrested after crash incident which saw Wellingborough street cordoned off

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wellingborough street was cordoned off on Saturday (October 28) after an incident which left a pedestrian with leg injuries.

Police officers were called to Church Street just before 7.30am after the man, in his 20s, was involved in a crash with a white Volvo car.

They taped off the area for several hours and detectives opened an investigation, with two people arrested.

Detectives are investigating

This morning a Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed a 38-year-old man from Wellingborough was arrested on suspicion of assault and driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit for drugs. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 27-year-old man from Rushden was arrested on suspicion of assault and possession of a class B drug, ketamine. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.