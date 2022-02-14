Twelve-year-old girl charged with criminal damage of police car outside Corby Cube
She's one of two girls who appeared before the court
Two girls, including one aged just 12, have appeared before magistrates on criminal damage charges.
She was were arrested alongside a 15-year-old accomplice after a 21-plate Skoda Octavia police vehicle was damaged outside the Corby Cube on January 8.
They appeared before Northamptonshire Youth Court last Tuesday (February 8).
The elder girl pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage and was given a three month referral to an out-of-county youth offending panel.
Her younger friend also admitted her part in the incident and her case was adjourned until the spring.
Neither girl can be named as under-18s have automatic anonymity when appearing before the youth court.