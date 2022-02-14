Twelve-year-old girl charged with criminal damage of police car outside Corby Cube

The incident occurred outside the Cube. Picture: Alison Bagley.

Two girls, including one aged just 12, have appeared before magistrates on criminal damage charges.

She was were arrested alongside a 15-year-old accomplice after a 21-plate Skoda Octavia police vehicle was damaged outside the Corby Cube on January 8.

They appeared before Northamptonshire Youth Court last Tuesday (February 8).

The elder girl pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage and was given a three month referral to an out-of-county youth offending panel.

Her younger friend also admitted her part in the incident and her case was adjourned until the spring.