TVs damaged during burglary in Queen Street, Rushden
Some furniture was also damaged
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Queen Street, Rushden.
The incident happened on Sunday, March 10 between 6pm and 7.30pm when the unknown offender/s damage the front door to get in and once inside, damaged the TVs and some furniture.
A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Please quote incident number 24000145130 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.