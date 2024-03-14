Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Queen Street, Rushden.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 10 between 6pm and 7.30pm when the unknown offender/s damage the front door to get in and once inside, damaged the TVs and some furniture.

A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”