Trio of attempted robberies in Corby as man with pickaxe tries to steal cash and mobile phones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three attempted robberies took place on Friday (January 24) in Barnsley Square, York Road and Petworth Gardens by a man with a pickaxe.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are urging people with any information about the suspect, believed to be in his early 20s, to come forward.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses following three attempted robberies in Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incidents happened in Barnsley Square, York Road and Petworth Gardens on Friday, January 24, between 5am and 5.45am, when three separate victims were approached by a man who started by asking for the time.

Barnsley Square, Corby, where police say one of the attempted robberies took place

“He then produced a pickaxe on each occasion and made demands for cash and mobile phones to be handed over to him.”

The suspect is described by police as a white man in his early 20s, around 6ft tall and of a skinny build. They say he was wearing a black face covering/hat and all black clothing.

Police say the pickaxe was about 40cm in length with a black handle and silver blade.

One of the victims handed over his wallet, which had no cash in it, however nothing else was taken.

Witnesses or anyone with information are advised to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.