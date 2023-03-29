The family of a Barton Seagrave man who died after being hit by a car say their world will never be the same.

Tributes have been paid to Leslie Albert Thomas Welland, known as Les, after he was named as the victim of a crash in Essex.

Police were called to Poplar Road in Theydon Bois, near Epping, after the incident just after 10.15pm on Sunday, March 12.

Leslie Welland

Les, 79, had been visiting his daughter and was walking his dog when he was hit by a Smart car. He died at the scene and his ever-loyal dog, Chico, also died.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

In a tribute released through Essex Police, Les was described by his family as a “beloved husband, dad, brother, grandad, great-grandad, uncle and friend”.

They said that Les was well known in Barton Seagrave by fellow dog walkers and that their world would never be the same after his death.

His family also thanked the ambulance and air ambulance crews for their attempts to save him.

The family tribute said: “We appreciate all the messages of condolence and support from friends, family and the local community.

"He may be gone but will never be forgotten.”

Essex Police have urged anyone with information, CCTV, dash-cam of any other footage in relation to the incident to contact them.