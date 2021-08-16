Trial date set for Northampton man accused of Stanwick stabbing
Miah charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of offensive weapon
Monday, 16th August 2021, 2:59 pm
Updated
Monday, 16th August 2021, 3:02 pm
A Northampton man is scheduled to go on trial for stabbing another man in Stanwick after appearing in court on Friday (August 13).
Mohammed Miah was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon over the incident in Spencer Parade on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old, of The Headlands, was remanded in custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court and is due for trial at Northampton Crown Court on September 24.
The victim, aged 37, remains at University Hospital Coventry after undergoing surgery for his serious abdominal injuries.