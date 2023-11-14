Traffic cone thrown at Playhouse smashes window at Bridge Street venue
Police would like to speak to this man following the criminal damage
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an incident of criminal damage in Bridge Street, Northampton.
The incident happened on Thursday, October 26, between 6.30am and 7am, when a man threw a traffic cone at the window of the Playhouse, causing it to break.
The man in the image, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 23000665404 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.