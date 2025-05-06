Tractor and mower stolen after thieves break into outbuilding in Northamptonshire village
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Between 7pm and 11pm on Monday, April 21, three unknown masked offenders broke into an outbuilding in Lutton Road, Polebrook, and stole the items after removing CCTV cameras.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone who saw anything which could be related to the burglary, including potentially suspicious activity in nearby Lutton involving the occupants of a Range Rover and a van, is asked to get in touch.”
Anyone with information about the incident, including CCTV, smart doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.
Please quote the reference number 25000234641 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.