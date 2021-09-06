Tracksuit-wearing thug stabs man in Thrapston

Detectives have launched an investigation

By Sam Wildman
Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:08 pm
Updated Monday, 6th September 2021, 4:11 pm
Police are investigating

A man was stabbed by a tracksuit-wearing thug as he walked over a bridge in Thrapston last night (Sunday).

Detectives have launched an investigation after the shocking incident, which took place between 9.30pm and 10pm.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, was walking over the bridge in Bridge Street towards Islip when he was attacked.

Police said someone ran up behind him, stabbed him in the hip and ran back to Thrapston.

A police spokesman said: "The offender is described as a slim, 5ft 7in to 5ft 9in Asian man in his late teens to early twenties.

"He had short hair and was wearing a black tracksuit.

"Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."