Toyota Yaris stolen from outside Kettering house
By Sam Wildman
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 7:57 pm
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 8:42 pm
Police have appealed for information after a car was stolen in Kettering.
The silver Toyota Yaris was in Barnwell Street when it was taken from outside a residential property.
In a brief appeal for witnesses this afternoon (Saturday) police said the theft took place between 8pm on October 6 and 7am the following morning.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 220000584907, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.