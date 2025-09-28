Touching first pictures of young Northamptonshire police officer Faizaan Najeeb who was killed in line of duty

The first images of Wellingborough police constable Faizeen Najeeb have been released by his colleagues at Northamptonshire Police this morning

PC Najeeb was responding to a collision in Raunds in the early hours of last Friday (September 19) when he was hit by another car, a blue VW Polo.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but tragically died on Friday (September 26) aged just 24.

This morning (Sunday, Septembmer 28) Northamptonshire Police released the first moving pictures of PC Najeeb, showing him beaming in his response uniform and an earlier shot apparently taken on the day he passed out as a police officer at Wootton Hall.

PC Najeeb had served with Wellingborough Response Team since he joined up in May 2022.

In line with tradition for officers who have passed away while in the line of duty, his collar number P1967 will be retired in his memory.

Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet said: “Words cannot describe the sadness felt when an officer loses his life serving in the line of duty.

“The entire Northamptonshire Police family wish to pass on our deepest condolences to his family and friends at this truly awful point in time.

“Colleagues from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are still investigating the collision, and specialist family liaison officers will continue to support Faizaan’s family in the coming days and weeks.

“We are also carrying out an internal health and safety investigation.”

A man in his 20s who was arrested at the scene of the collision, has been bailed by police pending further investigation.

This week the Force plans to hold a two-minute silence in memory of PC Najeeb at its Wootton Hall headquarters where a flag is being flown at half-mast.