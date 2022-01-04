Tools stolen in Corby burglary

Police are investigating.

A burglar stole tools from a Corby home during a raid at the weekend.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Wedmore Court.

At some point between 6pm on New Year's Day and 9am on January 2, a burglar gained entry to the home through the back property door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once inside they stole tools before fleeing from the scene.