Tools stolen in Corby burglary
Police are appealing for information
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:47 pm
A burglar stole tools from a Corby home during a raid at the weekend.
Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Wedmore Court.
At some point between 6pm on New Year's Day and 9am on January 2, a burglar gained entry to the home through the back property door.
Once inside they stole tools before fleeing from the scene.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference number 22000002865.