Tool thieves target van in Kettering
Police are investigating
By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:16 am
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 10:17 am
Two thieves are wanted by police after stealing tools from a van in Kettering.
Officers are investigating the incident which took place in Valley Walk between 9.40pm and 9.50pm on Saturday (September 17).
The owner of a van heard noises outside and then saw two males carrying toolboxes away from their vehicle.
Most Popular
The suspects then left in a blue Ford Focus, police said, but no descriptions of the thieves were available.
Witnesses should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.