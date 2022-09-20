Tool thieves target van in Kettering

Two thieves are wanted by police after stealing tools from a van in Kettering.

Officers are investigating the incident which took place in Valley Walk between 9.40pm and 9.50pm on Saturday (September 17).

The owner of a van heard noises outside and then saw two males carrying toolboxes away from their vehicle.

Police are investigating

The suspects then left in a blue Ford Focus, police said, but no descriptions of the thieves were available.