Tip-offs lead to five arrests and weapons seized during Corby raids
Police continuing searches after handguns, ammunition and blades uncovered
Police say searches are continuing in the Corby area after five people were arrested and firearms seized following tip-offs.
More than 60 officers took part in the swoops by Northamptonshire Police and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit on Thursday (October 13).
Four men — three aged 21 and one 20-year-old — and a 35-year-old woman were arrested for firearms, weapons and drugs offences.
Six firearms were also seized including a viable handgun and five dangerous air weapons. A number of edged weapons, ammunition and a small quantity of drugs were also taken away from the properties.
Superintendent Steve Freeman, said: “Thankfully, firearms are rare in this county but when we receive intelligence we act extremely quickly to mitigate any threat.
“Searches will continue in the Corby area over the coming days as the investigation into those involved in the purchase, conversion and supply of these firearms continues.”