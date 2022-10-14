News you can trust since 1897
Tip-offs lead to five arrests and weapons seized during Corby raids

Police continuing searches after handguns, ammunition and blades uncovered

By Kevin Nicholls
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 11:04am

Police say searches are continuing in the Corby area after five people were arrested and firearms seized following tip-offs.

More than 60 officers took part in the swoops by Northamptonshire Police and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit on Thursday (October 13).

Four men — three aged 21 and one 20-year-old — and a 35-year-old woman were arrested for firearms, weapons and drugs offences.

Police arrested four men and a woman during raids which uncovered firearms in properties in in the Corby area on Thursday

Six firearms were also seized including a viable handgun and five dangerous air weapons. A number of edged weapons, ammunition and a small quantity of drugs were also taken away from the properties.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, said: “Thankfully, firearms are rare in this county but when we receive intelligence we act extremely quickly to mitigate any threat.

“Searches will continue in the Corby area over the coming days as the investigation into those involved in the purchase, conversion and supply of these firearms continues.”