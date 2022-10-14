Police say searches are continuing in the Corby area after five people were arrested and firearms seized following tip-offs.

More than 60 officers took part in the swoops by Northamptonshire Police and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit on Thursday (October 13).

Four men — three aged 21 and one 20-year-old — and a 35-year-old woman were arrested for firearms, weapons and drugs offences.

Six firearms were also seized including a viable handgun and five dangerous air weapons. A number of edged weapons, ammunition and a small quantity of drugs were also taken away from the properties.

Superintendent Steve Freeman, said: “Thankfully, firearms are rare in this county but when we receive intelligence we act extremely quickly to mitigate any threat.