Thug who punched Police Constable in the face jailed for eight weeks by Northampton court

A Northampton thug has been jailed after punching a Police Constable in the face.

Lloyd James McKimmie, aged 39, was sentenced to a total of eight weeks in prison two days after two assaults on officers at his St Michael’s Avenue home on October 17.

Magistrates were told he punched a female office and then bear-hugged a male officer, causing injuries consistent to actual bodily harm, after they called at his address at 4.30pm.

McKimmie was jailed at Northampton Magistrates Court last week

McKimmie, who pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting an emergency worker by beating, was also ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Magistrates described it as "a deliberate attack on a public servant carrying out public duties."

Latest figures showed attacks on police in Northamptonshire hit a four-year high during the coronavirus pandemic with 605 incidents on between April 2020 and March 2021.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley, who has already become the first to arm all his officers with a Taser, said: “Any assault on a police officer is unacceptable and it is right and proper that these men have been taken to court and punished for his actions.

“My officers come to work to fight crime and protect people, and while they place themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to do this, they deserve to be able to do their jobs free from the fear of violence.

“It’s not just an attack on a uniform, it’s an attack on a person.