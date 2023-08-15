Thug spends birthday in the dock as he's jailed for breaking man's jaw in Corby

A thug had the worst birthday trip ever as he was jailed for breaking a man’s jaw in Corby.

Peter McKay started his 46th birthday in the dock at Northampton Crown Court but spent the rest of it in a prison van and then in his new home – a cell.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison after admitting breaking the jaw and three ribs of an acquaintance after a drinking session at the victim’s home.

Northampton Crown Court

The court heard that, on the evening of December 5, 2020, the pair were drinking in the company of others when a verbal argument broke out between McKay and the victim.

McKay, of no fixed address, took exception to being asked to leave the property in Hazelwood Road, Corby.

He then punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall, before repeatedly kicking him to the chest. As a result of the sustained assault the victim required surgery on a broken jaw.

McKay was arrested that night and after an investigation was sent a postal requisition informing him that he had been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, before later pleading guilty.

Investigating officer Detective Constable David Jones of the North LPA CID team said: “The victim in this case sustained serious injuries which required medical intervention, including surgery, due to the brutality of Peter McKay’s actions.