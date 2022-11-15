A thug has been spared from prison after breaking a teenager’s nose in a Kettering town centre assault.

Asriel McLeod – who once served time behind bars for his role in a revenge stabbing – was arrested after police were called to Ebenezer Place on August 29.

The 24-year-old punched his 19-year-old victim in the street at about 3.40am, leaving him needing treatment for a broken nose and swollen lip.

Asriel McLeod

McLeod, of Townsend Close in Wellingborough, later admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent when he appeared in the dock.

This month at Northampton Magistrates’ Court he was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison – but the custodial term was suspended for 24 months.

McLeod was ordered to take part in rehabilitation activities and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay compensation of £300 to his victim, prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £154.

McLeod had previously been jailed in 2020 for his role in an incident at Wellingborough’s Ock n Dough pub in 2018 which saw a 17-year-old boy stabbed.

Northampton Crown Court had heard that the victim was stabbed in retaliation for a gang-related attack on the brother of McLeod’s co-defendant, Hassan Said, in HMP Peterborough.

Said, who stabbed the victim, was jailed for five years and eight months. McLeod, who threw a glass at him, was jailed for two years after admitting assault and affray.