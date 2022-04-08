A thug avoided jail after what magistrates called “sustained attacks” on two Northampton police officers which left one needing hospital treatment.

Thomas Spencer-Wilson, aged 25, was sentenced to 16 weeks suspended for a year and ordered to carry out 150 hours unpaid work for the twin assaults on March 4 this year.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Spencer-Wilson punched one officer, before grappling with both of them and punching and kicking them both.

“He then got one of them in a headlock before trying to choke the other by pulling her collar and her hair, restricting her breathing.”

Spencer-Wilson, of Garfield Street, Northampton, pleaded guilty to assaulting emergency workers at Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday (April 5) and was also ordered to pay £200 compensation plus £213 in victim surcharge and prosecution costs.

Assaults on police in Northamptonshire hit a four-year high according to latest Home Office data with 605 attacks on officers recorded between April 2020 and March 2021.

Northamptonshire's Chief Constable, Nick Adderley, said: “Any assault on a police officer is unacceptable.

“My officers come to work to fight crime and protect people. They place themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to do this and deserve to be able to do their jobs free from the fear of violence.

“It’s not just an attack on a uniform, it’s an attack on a person.