Three women arrested after racist attack at Rushden pub
Police are appealing for information
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 4:29 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 4:30 pm
Three women have been arrested after a member of door staff at a Rushden pub was racially abused and assaulted.
The suspects, aged 32, 33 and 46, have been released on bail pending further enquiries after the shocking attack last week.
Police said the incident happened between 12.30am and 2.30am on Saturday (December 11) at the King Edward VII in Queen Street.
Three women approached a member of door staff before they racially abused him and assaulted him.
Witnesses or anyone with footage or information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.