Three teens arrested after knife produced in Wellingborough robbery
Police are appealing for witnesses
Three teenagers have been arrested after a robbery in Wellingborough’s Mill Road.
The youngsters – aged 17, 15 and 14 – as well as a 40-year-old man who was also arrested have been released on bail as police continue their investigation.
Officers were called after the incident near the junction with Victoria Road between 6am and 6.15am on Friday, August 12.
Two teenagers were approached by three other boys, one of whom produced a knife in a sheath and hit one of the victims with it, before stealing his bag.
A police spokesman said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or who may have captured any of the incident unknowingly on CCTV or dash-cam footage.
“Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”