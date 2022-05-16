Three teens arrested after group seen with blade day after Knife Angel leaves Northampton

Three teenagers were arrested after a group of youngsters were seen with a knife in Northampton the day after the Knife Angel left town.

The incident happened in Euston Road around 1pm on Sunday (May 15).

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “We received reports that a group of young people were seen with knives.

“Upon police attendance, members of the group began to run away, however they were shortly apprehended.

“Two males aged 17 and 18 were arrested and have since been released in police bail pending further enquiries.

“A third boy – aged 15, has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.”

Anyone who witnessed in the incident or has any information should call police on 101.