Three teenagers charged with attempted murder after Barton Seagrave stabbing

Three teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Barton Seagrave.

The suspects – all boys from Kettering and aged 15, 16 and 17 – are due to appear before magistrates in Northampton today (January 2).

The boys, who cannot be named because of their age, have been charged after an incident between midnight and 1.30am on New Year’s Day next to a children’s playground.

Forensics at the scene in the early hours of New Year's Day

Police were called to the new estate at Hanwood Park Avenue, at its junction with Thornton Avenue, and the victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Forensics officers were seen examining the scene with a police cordon closing the area for several hours.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison previously said: “Lots of people will have been awake celebrating the start of the new year and I would urge anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact us immediately if they haven’t already done so.”