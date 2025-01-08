Three shocking Snapchat videos found on iPhone of 21-year-old man accused of murdering Tommy Boom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man accused of murder at a Northampton park filmed himself walking past the crime scene the very next day before fleeing.

The trial of two men accused of fatally stabbing Tommy Boom began yesterday (Tuesday, January 7) at Northampton Crown Court.

Mr Boom, aged 31, died shortly after midnight on Thursday, July 18, after being stabbed in Millers Meadow, known locally as Semilong Park.

Yesterday, prosecutors presented evidence, including CCTV footage and phone records.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the defendants walking from Paget House, Kings Heath, where they both lived together, at 11:30pm, heading toward Semilong Park.

Additional footage captured them near the crime scene at Spencer Bridge Road Bridge just minutes before the murder occurred.

At 12:01am, the time when a 999 call was made reporting the incident, CCTV shows the two men running back down Spencer Bridge Road before returning to Paget House at around 12:30am, about an hour after they first left.

Later footage showed the pair leaving Paget House at 8am that day in different clothes.

Both defendants then travelled separately to Birmingham: Larman by train and Okocha Sleight by car.

Police raided a property in Kings Road, Birmingham, in connection with the case after tracking Larman's iPhone there. During the raid, a hand was seen throwing an object out of an upstairs window into a neighbour's garden, the court heard. The object, later identified as Larman's iPhone, was seized and analysed. The phone contained three incriminating video clips, which the prosecution presented as evidence.

The first clip was uploaded to Snapchat with the caption “Just had to juice one guy,” it showed a hunting knife with a red substance at the tip. The video, filmed near the crime scene at 12:09am, featured two men speaking, with one saying “real, real, real” and another saying “******* hell.”

The second clip shown was captioned with three laughing emojis, this video showed blood-splattered trainers on top of a toilet seat, which the prosecution alleged was filmed at Paget House.

The third clip was of Larman filming himself walking past the taped-off crime scene on his way to the railway station at 8am, commenting, “what the hell.”

Larman’s parents’ house in Birmingham was also searched, where police discovered a rucksack containing 21 grams of heroin, three bank cards in Larman's name, a cannabis grinder, and digital scales.

Okocha-Sleight’s phone was also seized when he was arrested. According to tracking data, he left his flat at Paget House at around 11.30pm that night, went to Semilong Park and then fled the scene at the time of the 999 call at 12.01am, mirroring the movements captured by CCTV that night, the court heard.

A video found on his phone, recorded two weeks before the incident, showed a man displaying a large hunting knife with a voice saying, “You get me, trust me,” while spinning the knife in his hand.

Gordon Aspden KC concluded the day’s proceedings by addressing the jury: “What does that tell you about these defendants? These are all matters for you.”

The trial continues.