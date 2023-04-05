Three people taken to hospital and two arrests made after street fight in Northampton

Two teenagers were arrested following a street fight in Northampton, which led to two people being hospitalised.

The incident happened at around 7.10pm on Wednesday, March 22, when police received several calls reporting a disturbance involving two groups of people in Edith Street, just off Wellingborough Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Further fighting then occurred in Wilberforce Street, close to King Kebabs, before officers arrived.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“Two males were arrested and one boy was taken to hospital with suspected head and arm injuries.

A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, both from Northampton, arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation “pending further enquiries.”

Officers investigating the incident of affray are now appealing for witnesses and information.