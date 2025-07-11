Three people deny attempted murder charge after incident in Northampton town centre

Three people have pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge in Northampton.

The charges relate to an incident in Abington Street at around 5.10pm on Monday, May 19, when a 17-year-old sustained serious injuries, Northamptonshire Police has reported.

Hamza Zaki Sharif, aged 23, of Simons Walk, Northampton, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, both of Northampton and unable to be named for legal reasons due to their age, were all charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Northamptonshire Police, in a statement, said the trio appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, July 3, where they all denied the attempted murder charge.

“Sharif and the 16-year-old boy entered guilty pleas to the weapons possession charge. The 17-year-old boy entered a not guilty plea on this count,” the spokesperson said.

All three were remanded in custody, with a trial date set for November 3, 2025.