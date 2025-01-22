Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three more arrests have been made in the Ryan Burton murder investigation who died after being attacked in a Kettering park.

Detectives investigating the murder of 34-year-old Ryan have made further arrests in connection with the incident in Spring Rise Park near Highfield Road, Kettering, on Friday, January 10.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “A seventh man was arrested on suspicion of murder last night (Tuesday, January 21). The 29-year-old from Kettering remains in police custody.

“Two women - a 33-year-old from Kettering and a 23-year-old from Corby – have also been released on police bail pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Saturday (January 18) and Sunday (January 19) respectively.

Spring Rise Park, off Highfield Road, Kettering, and Ryan Burton (inset)

“Six men – four from Kettering aged 38, 24, 24 and 22, a 20-year-old man from Desborough and a 24-year-old man from Rothwell – who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have all been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

Ryan, who was originally from Corby, died at University Hospital Coventry last Thursday (January 16), six days after the assault which happened shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 10.

The force spokesman said: “Dozens of dedicated officers and staff are working on this murder investigation across various fronts, including specialist officers from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team, who continue to support Ryan’s family.

“The investigation team has re-issued an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward, no matter how small or insignificant they believe the information is, as any little detail may help piece together what happened around the time of the attack.

Highfield Road, Kettering near Spring Rise Park is cordoned off by Northants Police on Friday, January 10/National World

“Anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Friday, January 10, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000018864.

“Alternatively, information can be submitted via an online portal: Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk/) or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.”