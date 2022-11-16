Three men wanted over Kettering robbery
By Sam Wildman
16th Nov 2022, 12:30pm
Three men captured on CCTV are wanted over a robbery in Kettering.
Today (November 16) police released images of the trio, who they want to identify, after an incident in September.
A man left Kettering’s railway station and walked down Station Road with his brother when three males approached them at the junction with Northfield Avenue. They attacked the man before stealing his phone.
A police spokesman urged the men pictured, or anyone who recognises them, to call 101.