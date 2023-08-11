News you can trust since 1897
Three men from across Northamptonshire charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

All three remanded ahead of next court appearance
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 08:51 BST

Three men from across Northamptonshire have been charged in connection with a Class A drugs conspiracy.

Anthony Turigel, aged 18, of Princes Street, Kettering, Jokubas Pavilonis, aged 23, of Hazelwood Road, Corby, and Olatide Nathan, aged 21, of High Street, Northampton, have all been charged with two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

It is alleged that between March and June of this year, the three men have conspired to supply Class A drugs across Northamptonshire.

The three man appeared before Northampton Magistrates' Court.
All three men appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this on Thursday (August 10) and were remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance at Northampton Crown Court next month.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Emily Owen said: “Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police so I hope these charges demonstrate that determination and continuing commitment to make our county as safe as possible.

“We will now begin the work to prepare for the court process ahead.”