Three men found guilty of murdering Christopher Allbury-Burridge in Northampton, fourth man convicted of manslaughter

Three men have been found guilty of murdering Christopher Allbury-Burridge in Northampton with a fourth defendant convicted of manslaughter today (Wednesday, September 22).

Calum Farquhar, Rakeem Leandre and Jordan Parker were found guilty of murdering the 33-year-old at his home in Kingsley by a Northampton Crown Court jury after more than 24 hours of deliberations.

Joel Cyrus was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter - all four were convicted of conspiracy to rob the victim of the cannabis plants he was growing.

Mr Allbury-Burridge died from a stab wound to the chest at his house in Raeburn Road in the early hours of December 11, 2020.

Farquhar, 24, of Liverpool Road, Leyton, and Leandre, 26, of Brewers Court, Norwich, were also found guilty of having an article with a blade or point while Cyrus, 26, of Whitney Road, Leyton, was found not guilty - Parker, 25, of Chingford Road, Walthamstow, had already pleaded guilty.