Three injured after being bitten by dog which escaped from Kettering home
Three people were injured after being bitten by a dog which escaped from a house in Kettering yesterday (Monday).
Northamptonshire Police have opened an investigation and seized the three-year-old dog, which is a Staffordshire bull terrier and Rottweiler cross.
It had escaped from a residential property in Alfred Street just after 2pm before attacking another dog in nearby Mill Road.
The owner of the dog which was attacked, an 18-year-old man, tried to separate the dogs and was bitten on the back of his legs.
Three people stopped to help which resulted in a 35-year-old man and a 55-year-old man sustaining puncture wounds to their forearms and hands after also being bitten. A 29-year-old woman was not injured.
A police spokesman said the owners of the dog have been identified and that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.