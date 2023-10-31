Three injured after being bitten by dog which escaped from Kettering home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people were injured after being bitten by a dog which escaped from a house in Kettering yesterday (Monday).

Northamptonshire Police have opened an investigation and seized the three-year-old dog, which is a Staffordshire bull terrier and Rottweiler cross.

It had escaped from a residential property in Alfred Street just after 2pm before attacking another dog in nearby Mill Road.

Police are investigating

The owner of the dog which was attacked, an 18-year-old man, tried to separate the dogs and was bitten on the back of his legs.

Three people stopped to help which resulted in a 35-year-old man and a 55-year-old man sustaining puncture wounds to their forearms and hands after also being bitten. A 29-year-old woman was not injured.