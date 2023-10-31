News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Three injured after being bitten by dog which escaped from Kettering home

They were bitten after it had attacked another dog
By Sam Wildman
Published 31st Oct 2023, 14:50 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 14:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three people were injured after being bitten by a dog which escaped from a house in Kettering yesterday (Monday).

Northamptonshire Police have opened an investigation and seized the three-year-old dog, which is a Staffordshire bull terrier and Rottweiler cross.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It had escaped from a residential property in Alfred Street just after 2pm before attacking another dog in nearby Mill Road.

Police are investigatingPolice are investigating
Police are investigating
Most Popular

The owner of the dog which was attacked, an 18-year-old man, tried to separate the dogs and was bitten on the back of his legs.

Three people stopped to help which resulted in a 35-year-old man and a 55-year-old man sustaining puncture wounds to their forearms and hands after also being bitten. A 29-year-old woman was not injured.

A police spokesman said the owners of the dog have been identified and that no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.