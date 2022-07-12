Three men have appeared in court after police raided a Corby cannabis factory on Saturday (July 9).
Officers seized 200 cannabis plants in different stages of growth and 14 bin bags of harvested cannabis plants worth an estimated £200,000 following tip-offs from locals about suspicious activity at a house in Kiel Walk, on the Danesholme estate.
Cheng Huang, aged 36, Sheng Wu, aged 52, and 54-year-old Qingquo Zheng are all charged with producing a controlled Class B drug.
The trio — all of no fixed address — were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on August 24.
Detective Chief Inspector Andy Rogers said: “Tackling and preventing drugs harm within Northamptonshire is a matter of priority for the force.
“If anyone has concerns in relation to any form of suspected illegal activity, please report it to us on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”