Three men have appeared in court after police raided a Corby cannabis factory on Saturday (July 9).

Officers seized 200 cannabis plants in different stages of growth and 14 bin bags of harvested cannabis plants worth an estimated £200,000 following tip-offs from locals about suspicious activity at a house in Kiel Walk, on the Danesholme estate.

Cheng Huang, aged 36, Sheng Wu, aged 52, and 54-year-old Qingquo Zheng are all charged with producing a controlled Class B drug.

Police uncovered a cannabis factory during a raid on Corby's Danesholme estate on Saturday morning

The trio — all of no fixed address — were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on August 24.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Rogers said: “Tackling and preventing drugs harm within Northamptonshire is a matter of priority for the force.