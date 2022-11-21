A man and two teenagers are in custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a Corby stabbing.

Police launched an investigation after the incident at about 7.30pm on Saturday (November 19) inside the Spar shop in Lincoln Way.

A group of three or four males, all wearing masks, entered the store and attacked the victim in an incident which is believed to have started outside.

Police have made three arrests

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

This morning a Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed three males from Corby – aged 34, 15 and 17 – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.