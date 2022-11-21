Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Corby stabbing
All three are in police custody this morning
A man and two teenagers are in custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a Corby stabbing.
Police launched an investigation after the incident at about 7.30pm on Saturday (November 19) inside the Spar shop in Lincoln Way.
A group of three or four males, all wearing masks, entered the store and attacked the victim in an incident which is believed to have started outside.
The victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is in a stable condition.
This morning a Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed three males from Corby – aged 34, 15 and 17 – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
The spokesman said: “Anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 418 of 19/11/22. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”