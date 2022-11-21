News you can trust since 1897
Three arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Corby stabbing

All three are in police custody this morning

By Sam Wildman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 10:29am

A man and two teenagers are in custody after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over a Corby stabbing.

Police launched an investigation after the incident at about 7.30pm on Saturday (November 19) inside the Spar shop in Lincoln Way.

A group of three or four males, all wearing masks, entered the store and attacked the victim in an incident which is believed to have started outside.

Police have made three arrests

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

This morning a Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed three males from Corby – aged 34, 15 and 17 – have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The spokesman said: “Anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 418 of 19/11/22. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”