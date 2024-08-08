Three arrested during Northampton protests remain in custody as police confirm no further arrests made

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people who were arrested in connection with a protest in Northampton last night (Wednesday August 7) all remain in police custody this morning (Thursday August 8), as the police force confirm no further arrests were made.

Northamptonshire Police announced at 7.45pm on Wednesday that they had arrested three people on suspicion of public order offences – 15 minutes before the far-right planned disorder was due to start. A counter anti-racism protest began at 7pm. The protest ended peacefully, without any disorder.

Today the police force has released further details of those arrested and said they were all “connected to one, isolated incident”.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH and affray, a 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of affray and a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that all three remain in police custody this morning.

The force also confirmed that no further arrests were made in connection with the protests.