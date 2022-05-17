Three men were arrested after reports of a gang fighting near Northampton town centre on Friday night (May 13).

Detectives believe at least one of the gang was carrying a knife during the incident in Wellingborough Road between 8.15pm and 8.30pm.

An appeal for witnesses has been issued after the three, one aged 18 and two 20-year-olds, were released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives want to identify these males seen heading for Wellingborough Road, Northampton, on Friday night. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Police also want to identify a group of people all wearing masks and hoods who were spotted on CCTV cameras near in Bouverie Street, outside the Gardeners Arms.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “We are asking for the people in the image, or anyone who recognises them, to call 101 using incident number 22000273531.

Friday’s incident came just hours after the Knife Angel statue left town heading for Wellingborough and Corby following two weeks outside All Saints’ Church in Northampton.

The iconic 27ft statue is made from 100,000 blunted blades handed into more than 200 knife amnesty bins and police forces across the country, including in Northamptonshire.

Created by Alfie Bradley, the artwork features messages from families of victims of knife crime engraved on the sculpture’s wings.

Operation Sceptre, which starts on Monday (May 16), will see an intensification education, engagement, prevention, and enforcement work.

Northamptonshire Police knife crime lead, Chief Superintendent Adam Ward said: “It’s always important to remember that most of us do not carry knives and will probably never be affected by knife crime, which is why it’s important to dispel the myths around carrying a knife.

“Sadly, we have also seen the harm caused to families and communities through the tragic loss of life relating to knife crime.

"It is devastating, which is why we will continue to prosecute those who carry knives.

“We tackle and prevent knife crime daily. Operation Sceptre is another opportunity for us all to work together to reduce the risk and harm caused by knives through engagement, education, prevention and enforcement, and make sure the next generation understands the risks of carrying a knife.”