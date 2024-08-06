Thrapston man denies rape
A man from Thrapston will face a crown court trial after denying a charge of rape.
Nathan Govier appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday) accused of two offences, both of which are alleged to have taken place in April 2023.
The 26-year-old, of Arundel Close, is accused of raping a woman and a second charge of sexual assault by penetration.
He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was granted conditional bail by His Honour Judge David Herbert KC.
Govier will now face a trial, on a date yet to be fixed, which is expected to last three days.