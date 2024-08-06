Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man from Thrapston will face a crown court trial after denying a charge of rape.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Govier appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Monday) accused of two offences, both of which are alleged to have taken place in April 2023.

The 26-year-old, of Arundel Close, is accused of raping a woman and a second charge of sexual assault by penetration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded not guilty to both charges and was granted conditional bail by His Honour Judge David Herbert KC.

Govier will now face a trial, on a date yet to be fixed, which is expected to last three days.