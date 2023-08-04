Thrapston man charged over fatal A43 crash
A Thrapston man is set to appear at court after being charged over a fatal crash on the A43.
Cameron Bryce, 22, is accused of causing death by driving without due care/consideration while unfit through drugs.
The charge is in connection with an incident on the A43, between Blatherwycke and Bulwick, at about 7.30am on November 17.
The crash involved a blue Ford Transit, a silver DAF truck and a white Ford courier van.
The driver of the Ford courier van – a 32-year-old man from Wisbech – died at the scene.
Bryce, of Arundel Close, is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (August 4).