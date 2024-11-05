Three men who conspired to supply illegal drugs in Thrapston will have to serve a combined total of 16 years in prison.

In July 2021, Lewis Manning, 27, previously of Kettering, was sent to prison for five years after he pleaded guilty to Class A and B drugs offences.

However, Manning continued to oversee the selling of illegal drugs from inside the prison, using Lewis William Belding, 22, of Barnwell Close, Thrapston, and Brendan Ginns, 29, of Primrose Hill, Raunds, to keep the drug line operation running on the outside.

An investigation was launched by Northamptonshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team which led to eight people being charged, including Manning, Belding and Ginns.

Manning, Belding and Ginns have been sentenced (Credit: Northants Police)

Belding pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply both Class A and Class B drugs at the beginning of the trial at Northampton Crown Court in May.

Manning and Ginns were found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs and conspiracy to supply Class B respectively, following the trial at the end of June. Five others on trial were found not guilty.

On Friday (November 1), all three returned to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing. Manning received nine years and six months, Belding four years and Ginns was handed 30 months behind bars.

Lead investigator Detective Sergeant Drage of the Serious & Organised Crime Team said: “This was a complex case to investigate which involved a painstaking review of phone call data and the analysis of hundreds of pieces of evidence.

“As a result, this was a whole team effort, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their hard work and commitment to secure this conviction as well as the pivotal support from our prison service colleagues.

“I’m pleased we have managed to secure three convictions as a result, particularly that of Lewis Manning who brazenly continued to try and supply drugs in Thrapston whilst he was a serving prisoner.

“I hope this conviction makes him understand that he cannot get away with supplying drugs in our communities and that if he continues to do so, we will bring him to justice.

“Tackling drug harm remains a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and we will continue working hard to disrupt drugs gangs and make our streets safer as a result.”