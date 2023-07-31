Third time unlucky for banned Burton Latimer driver as he's put behind bars

A Burton Latimer man is starting a prison sentence after being caught behind the wheel for the third time despite a ban.

Police say Jamie Charles Ault showed a ‘complete disregard of the law’ and are ‘pleased’ he was dealt with robustly.

The 37-year-old, of Dearlove Road, was spotted driving a grey Renault along the A509 in Isham just before 5pm on July 25.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

He was followed as he drove towards Kettering before he eventually stopped and parked in the Tesco Extra store car park in Carina Road.

He initially provided officers with false details but changed his mind when informed they could check his fingerprints.

Following routine checks against his real name, Ault was arrested and subsequently charged with driving while disqualified and driving with no valid third-party insurance.

On Wednesday, July 26, Ault pleaded guilty to both offences at Northampton Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for 59 months and ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.

Arresting officer PC Horner, of Northamptonshire’s roads policing team, said: “This was the third time that Jamie Ault had been arrested and charged for driving while disqualified, showing a complete disregard of the law and I am pleased the courts have dealt with this driver robustly.